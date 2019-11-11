JMU women's basketball to host top-10 opponent

The James Madison women's basketball team is preparing to host a top-10 opponent Wednesday night.

James Madison Women's Basketball - 2019-2020

The Dukes will welcome No. 8 Maryland to the Convocation Center for a 7 p.m. tip-off. The contest will be the second of a men's-women's doubleheader. The JMU men will host Shenandoah at 4 p.m.

James Madison is 2-0 overall after wins over Longwood and Villanova but the Dukes know they are facing one of the top teams in the country with the Terrapins paying a visit to Harrisonburg.

"There are some things that we have to make sure we do, like rebound the ball and get back in transition," said JMU head coach Sean O'Regan. "But if we come play our game, with the power of the Convocation Center, sign me up man but this is an excitement thing for me."

JMU is led by senior guard Kamiah Smalls who is averaging 23.5 points per game through early part of the season.