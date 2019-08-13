JMU women's basketball wins first game on Europe trip

Eleven James Madison women's basketball student-athletes score in a 61-50 win over BV Den Helder in the Dukes first game abroad. Senior Kamiah Smalls led the Dukes offensively with 16 points.

After an early 4-0 lead for Den Helder, JMU utilized their seniors with a 6-0 run with baskets from Smalls, Lexie Barrier and Kayla Cooper-Williams. Nikki Oppenheimer, who sat out last season due to transfer rules, knocked down a three to keep the Dukes in the lead early in the contest. With additional points from Eleanore Marciszewski , Jaylin Carodine and Kiki Jefferson JMU led 17-12 after one quarter played.

Den Helder was able to come right back into the action in the second frame tying the game at 24. Kamiah hit her first trey of the game and put the Dukes back in front. After action on both sides of the floor, Den Helder was able to take a one-point lead at halftime, 31-30. Both Smalls and Marciszewski led JMU with six points at the break.

Cooper-Williams went right to work on offense and put the Dukes ahead 34-31, a lead they would never relinquish. The Dukes played solid defense throughout the game, but caused turmoil for Den Helder in the second half. JMU held Den Helder to just 10 points and two made field goals in the third quarter to lead 49-41. The Dukes continued to work in the final frame and held Den Helder to nine points for the 61-50 victory.

KEY FACTS

- Three players scored in double-figures (Smalls – 16, Jefferson – 10, Cooper-Williams – 10)

- Jaylin Carodine (1-1), Jefferson (2-2), Madison Green (2-2), Breyenne Bellerand (2-2) were all perfect from the free-throw line

- JMU was 6-6 from the charity stripe in the third quarter

- The Dukes shot 10-15 (.667) from the free throw on the game

- JMU hit 5 from the three-point line (which is 22'1.7" in FIBA – compared to the 20'9" in the NCAA)

UP NEXT

The Dukes will head to Antwerp, Belgium to face the Antwerp Giants on Thursday, August 15. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CET/1 p.m. EST.