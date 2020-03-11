JMU women's lacrosse game at Cornell to be played with limited spectators

The women's lacrosse game between James Madison and Cornell University scheduled for Sunday in Ithaca, New York will be played with limited spectators.

According to a tweet from the JMU women's lacrosse Twitter account, "Each student-athlete will be limited to three guests who will be allowed into the competition venue. No other spectators, other than essential gameday personnel and media, will be permitted in the venues."

The details come a day after the Ivy League, which Cornell is a member of, announced it has cancelled its men's and women's basketball conference tournaments in an effort to help with limiting the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sunday's lacrosse game between James Madison and Cornell is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start.