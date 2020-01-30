JMU women's lacrosse picked to win CAA

Winners of three straight conference titles, James Madison was selected as the preseason favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association women’s lacrosse championship in 2020, and five student-athletes were honored on the Preseason All-CAA Team.

The Dukes received five first-place votes and 35 points to earn the league’s top preseason spot. Last year’s runner-up in Hofstra garnered two first-place votes and 31 points to be selected second. Towson (26) was picked third, followed by Delaware (18) in fourth, Drexel (14) and Elon (14) in a tie for fifth and William & Mary (9) in seventh.

JMU is coming off a 16-4 record in 2019 and became the second team in conference history to win three straight CAA tournament titles. The Dukes also advanced to the NCAA Championship for the fifth consecutive season.

Last season, JMU ranked fourth nationally in save percentage (.525), seventh in scoring defense (8.6) and 11th in draw controls percentage (.593).

JMU had a league-best five players honored on the Preseason All-CAA Team. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty, senior defender Emma Johnson and senior attacker Maddie McDaniel were recognized on the Team, while senior attacker Logan Brennan and senior midfielder Kelsey Reed were both honorable mention selections.

All five preseason honorees were named to the 2019 All-CAA team, led by Dougherty, who was CAA Goalkeeper of the Year and a First Team All-CAA pick. McDaniel is a returning First Team All-CAA member and the trio of Johnson, Brennan and Reed were Second Team All-CAA honorees.

Hofstra’s Alyssa Parrella, the 2019 CAA Player of the Year, was voted Preseason Player of the Year. Following JMU’s five selections was Hofstra, which had four picks. Towson had three, Drexel garnered two and both William & Mary and Delaware had one apiece.

#17 JMU opens the 2020 season on Saturday Feb. 8 when it hosts #2 North Carolina at 1 p.m. at Sentara Park.