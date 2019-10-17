JMU women's soccer dominates Towson, 6-0

James Madison scored three times on either side of halftime on Thursday evening, as the Dukes rolled to a 6-0 victory over Towson in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action at Sentara Park.

The James Madison women's soccer team defeated Towson, 6-0, Thursday night at Sentara Park. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics).

The Dukes (6-8-1, 3-2-1 CAA) dominated from start to finish on Thursday, scoring six goals for the first time since a 6-0 win over Pittsburgh on Aug. 26, 2011 and outshooting the Tigers (3-11-1, 0-6 CAA) by a 26-9 margin on the evening.

Seniors Maia Foley and Claire Meiser, junior Ginger Deel and sophomores Abby Maltese, Iris Rabot and Annie Sorando all found the back of the net on the evening as JMU put 14 of its 26 shots on frame, giving the Dukes a staggering 31 shots on goal in their last two contests.

Despite not scoring a goal, senior Haley Crawford racked up a career-high three assists, giving her 10 on the season already, and led tied for the match high with four shots.

Senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea made five saves, including multiple on 1-on-1 chances, in the opening 58 minutes of action before giving way to freshman Melissa Hoffheins, who tallied her first career save in her first JMU action to preserve the shutout.

HOW THEY SCORED

3' | Foley opened the scoring just 2:57 into the match, latching onto a through ball after a quick combination from Crawford and senior Phoebe Dinga before burying a shot from the left wing just inside the far post to stake JMU an early lead.

22' | Maltese scored her first goal of the season just second after she came off the bench in the first half, making it 2-0 when she headed in a corner kick from Crawford.

28' | Rabot buried a shot from the penalty spot just before the half-hour after Towson committed a handball in the box on a shot from freshman Suwaibatu Mohammed.

57' | Meiser kept the momentum after halftime, pushing the lead to 4-0 after a perfect through ball from junior Ebony Wiseman sprung her behind the defense, allowing her to finish alone against the keeper from 15 yards.

59' | Deel made it five just 1:14 later, beating a defender to a rebound off Crawford's 1-on-1 shot and tapping in from close range to pick up her fifth goal of the year.

78' | Sorando capped the scoring with the evening's most impressive goal, latching onto a failed clearance and hammering a 25-yard laser just under the crossbar for her second goal of the season.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"I was really impressed with the fast start tonight. The team was dialed in and working hard for each other from the opening whistle. As a coach, you have to be thrilled to see things coming together at this point of the season. We know that we now have to get prepared for an Elon team that is getting results and playing well. It's going to be a really important match for both teams' aspirations in the CAA."

CLIMBING THE RECORD BOOKS

With her career-high three assists on Thursday, senior Haley Crawford now has 32 for her career, making her just the fourth player in school history to tally more than 30 assists in her career. She is just one assist behind Julie Reule (1991-94) for third place in school history.

Junior Ginger Deel also took a step up the record book, scoring her 16th career goal to move into a tie for 19th on the all-time list, alongside Jon-nell Berry (1990-93), Chantel Schwandt (1990-93) and Aimee Vaughan (1994-97) just two goals behind 18th place.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will hit the road for their final two road matches of the regular season, beginning on Sunday afternoon with a 1 p.m. matchup at Elon. On Thursday evening, the Phoenix picked up a 2-1 win over College of Charleston to improve to 10-3-2 (4-1-1) on the season.