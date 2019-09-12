JMU women's soccer earns win over George Mason

James Madison scored three goals in the second half on Thursday evening, coming back from a pair of deficits to pick up a 3-2 victory over George Mason in non-conference women's soccer action at Sentara Park.

Junior Ebony Wiseman notched a pair of goals and an assist to lead the way for the Dukes (2-5), while senior Haley Crawford picked up the middle goal and assisted on JMU's opening tally just after halftime. JMU controlled much of the match, outshooting the Patriots (1-4-1) by a 9-6 margin on its way to its second home win in just three matches in Harrisonburg.

George Mason scored the only goal of the opening half, but the Dukes equalized immediately after halftime, needing another equalizer just before the hour mark before finally breaking through for the eventual gamewinner less than 10 minutes later.

Crawford, Wiseman and freshman Suwaibatu Mohammed all tallied two shots apiece to pace the JMU offense, while senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea needed just one save in the victory.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

46' | Wiseman levelled things just 41 seconds after halftime, finishing from close range after senior Phoebe Dinga set Crawford up to drive a pass across the face of goal, where Wiseman tied the match at 1-1 with her second goal of the year.

58' | Crawford took her own equalizer smoothly less than two minutes after Mason took its second lead, this time meeting a pass from senior Claire Meiser and blasting home a full volley from six yards to make it 2-2.

67' | With 23:27 to play, Wiseman provided the winner, forcing home another close-range effort after sophomores Hannah Coulling and Sarah Gordon connected in the box to drive another low cross to the far post.

GMU

31' | Kayla Hamric opened the scoring on the half-hour, bending a corner kick directly into the far corner of the net to pick up the olimpico and give the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

56' | Mason went back on top, again scoring on a corner kick when Hamric's service caromed off the far post and to the feet of Kolbrun Eyjolfsdottir, who tapped in from three yards to make it 2-1.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"This was a great team win tonight. I was excited that we showed our resilience and our depth. We have been in quite a few one-goal games and this time we came out on the right end of things. We will keep pushing and build on this to reach our potential."

UP NEXT

The Dukes will get back on the road for the weekend, heading south to Durham, N.C. to take on No. 11 Duke at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. The Blue Devils have been idle since Sunday, when they downed LSU to move to 4-1-1 on the year.

Sunday's matchup will be the Dukes' fourth meeting with a nationally-ranked team in their first eight matches of the season.