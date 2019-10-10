JMU women's soccer falls at Hofstra

Hofstra scored three goals in the first half on Thursday evening, holding the James Madison comeback at bay as the Dukes dropped a 3-1 decision in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action at Hofstra Soccer Stadium.

The Dukes (4-8-1, 1-2-1 CAA) battled against a strong wind and the league leaders throughout the evening, but the Pride (10-3-1, 4-0-1) jumped ahead early, racking up a 28-13 shot advantage and putting 13 attempts on frame.

Senior forward Haley Crawford provided the Dukes' goal on the evening, while junior forward Ginger Deel paced the Dukes with five shots. Freshman goalkeeper Alexandra Blom racked up 10 saves in her first career start, just the 34th double-digit performance in program history.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

33' | Crawford picked up her third goal of the year, scoring directly on her own corner kick as she bent the ball perfectly inside the far post to cut the deficit at the time to 2-1.

Northeastern

13' | Anja Suttner opened the scoring on a nice through ball from Jordan Littleboy, scoring from 12 yards to make it 1-0.

19' | Sabrina Bryan doubled the lead from the edge of the box, taking advantage of a charging goalkeeper to slot home a shot from the left wing.

43' | Lucy Porter pushed the Hofstra advantage back to two goals just before halftime, volleying home her own touch from the top of the box to provide the night's final tally.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"Hofstra showed their class tonight and we couldn't adjust to having the strong wind in our face. I hoped that getting the goal against the wind in the first half would help carry us, but we dug ourselves too deep a hole. Now, our focus must shift to College of Charleston and giving that match everything we have."

CLIMBING THE RECORD BOOKS

With her goal on Thursday, senior Haley Crawford now has 24 for her career, 14th-most in program history. She also now has 77 career points, putting her alone in eighth place on the JMU all-time leaderboard.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will return to Harrisonburg for the weekend, welcoming College of Charleston to Sentara Park for a 1 p.m. match on Sunday, Oct. 13. The Cougars did not have a CAA match on Thursday, but picked up a 1-0 win over South Carolina State to improve to 8-5 on the year.