JMU women's soccer falls in CAA Championship match

Hofstra scored five goals from four players on Saturday afternoon, handing James Madison a 5-1 loss in the Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer final at Hofstra Soccer Stadium.

The Dukes closed their season at 9-12-1 after battling to the final as the sixth seed, but Hofstra (15-3-2) racked up a 15-5 shot advantage on the afternoon, putting seven of their shots on frame along the way.

Sophomore Iris Rabot scored the Dukes' sole goal on the afternoon, notching a penalty kick in the second half while leading the JMU offense with three shots. Senior Hannah McShea tallied a pair of saves in the loss.

The match marked the third time in the last five seasons that the Dukes have reached the CAA final. It also stands as the final collegiate match for JMU seniors Haley Crawford, Phoebe Dinga, Maia Foley, Lizzy Lazzaro, Hannah McShea and Claire Meiser.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

69' | Rabot tallied her sixth of the season, tucking home a penalty kick after Hofstra committed a handball in the box.

Hofstra

4' | Lucy Porter scored the opening goal, with Hofstra taking advantage of its second opportunity on a corner kick.

39' | Megan Fisher doubled the advantage on another corner, heading home her second of the year to make it 2-0.

48' | Sabrina Bryan bent home the third goal, cutting in off the right wing and curling home a 20-yard shot.

58' | Lucy Shepherd pushed the lead to 4-0 just before the hour mark, finishing a long pass from close range for her sixth goal of the year.

89' | Porter capped the scoring from right in front of net with less than two mintues to play.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"I'm proud of the girls' efforts, but today we were not good enough all around against a strong Hofstra side. That starts with me and goes through my staff. I'm sad because our season comes to a close and I selfishly wanted at least one more week with these seniors! They will be very missed."