JMU women's soccer falls in OT at Liberty

James Madison led on two separate occasions on Thursday evening, but Liberty scored a close-range gamewinner in the fourth minute of the second overtime period to hand the Dukes a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in non-conference women's soccer at Osborne Stadium.

The Dukes (2-7) took a pair of one-goal leads on first-half tallies from junior Ebony Wiseman and sophomore Hannah Coulling, matching a season high with 11 shots on goal, but the Flames (3-4-2) responded each time before closing the contest on the third of three overtime corner kicks.

Wiseman and junior Ginger Deel led the Dukes' offense, tallying three shots on goal each, two of seven Dukes to notch at least one on the evening. Senior Hannah McShea racked up five saves across her 104 minutes, smothering multiple one-on-one opportunities to keep JMU level.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

4' | Wiseman opened the scoring with a long-range strike just 3:36 into the match. After a short corner combination from sophomore Iris Rabot and senior Haley Crawford, Wiseman took a touch and ripped a right-footed shot to the far post for her team-leading fourth goal of the year.

43' | Coulling put the Dukes back on top just before halftime with her first goal of 2019. Seniors Claire Meiser and Phoebe Dinga connected on a pass over the top, before Dinga laid a low cross into Coulling's path, where the sophomore used her first touch to blast a shot inside the near post.

Liberty

12' | Elisa Warren levelled things at 1-1, taking advantage of a pair of deflections. After an errant Flames pass caromed off a defender, then the post, Warren was able to tap home the finish from inside five yards.

47' | Gabrielle Farrell tied things up again just after halftime, taking a lengthy dribble before hitting a low shot that snuck inside the far post to make it 2-2.

104' | Grace Spade provided the winner for the Flames after a corner kick, using a back heel in traffic to poke home a pass from Farrell and close the match.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"This was a disappointing and tough loss today. In this moment, it is important for us to come together and commit to finding a way through. All of our goals for conference are still in front of us. I am excited to get to our next match at LSU and get this taste out of our mouth."

UP NEXT

The Dukes will travel to Baton Rouge, La. this weekend, capping their 2019 non-conference schedule when they face LSU at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.