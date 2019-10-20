JMU women's soccer falls just short at Elon

Elon scored three goals in a span of less than 10 minutes on Sunday afternoon, holding off a James Madison comeback to hand the Dukes a hard-fought 3-2 loss in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action at Rudd Field.

After falling behind by a pair of goals just before halftime, the Dukes (6-10-1, 3-3-1 CAA) fought back, cutting the lead to one and battling to a 9-8 advantage over Elon (11-3-2, 5-1-1 CAA) in shots for the match.

Junior Ginger Deel and sophomore Hannah Coulling each found the back of the net for the Dukes, while junior Ebony Wiseman tallied a match-high three shots. Senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea recorded a pair of saves for the Dukes on the day.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

23' | Coulling opened the scoring in the early goings, beating the keeper and finishing from short range for her second goal of the year.

52' | Deel made it four goals in her last five matches just after halftime, pulling a goal back when she buried a rebound on a free kick to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Elon

34' | Jessica Carrieri equalized for the Phoenix shortly after the opener, firing home a shot from the right side to make it 1-1.

40' | Kayla Hodges put Elon in front minutes later, finishing a corner kick with just 5:33 to play before halftime.

43' | Carson Jones made it 3-1 just three minutes later, heading home a free kick rebound to stake Elon a two-goal lead right before the break.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"The response from the team today in the second half was good, but it's difficult to dig a hole that deep and find a way out of it. We're still in the fight for the CAA Tournament and that is always our first goal: to make the postseason. These last two matches will be massive for us."

UP NEXT

The Dukes will remain on the road later this week, traveling to UNCW for a 7 p.m. matchup on Thursday, Oct. 24. On Sunday afternoon, the Seahawks played Hofstra to a 1-1 draw to remain in second place in the league table at 9-4-1 (5-1-1 CAA).