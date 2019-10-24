JMU women's soccer falls on the road at UNCW

UNCW scored a set piece goal on either side of halftime on Thursday evening as the Seahawks handed James Madison a 2-0 defeat in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

The Dukes (6-11-1, 3-4-1 CAA) got off to a fast start, notching the first three shots of the match, but UNCW (10-4-1, 6-1-1 CAA) would match that total before halftime and outshoot JMU by an 8-2 margin after the break.

Senior forward Claire Meiser recorded a pair of shots on the evening to lead the Dukes, while senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea tallied two saves across the 90 minutes.

HOW THEY SCORED

UNCW

29' | Talia Parrous opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, knocking in a corner kick at the 28:18 mark to make it 1-0.

50' | Baley Edwards provided the final margin just 4:57 after halftime, pushing the score to 2-0 off an assist from Ashley Johnson.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"We're disappointed to give up two goals on set pieces against a good UNCW tonight. We've struggled on the road, so our Senior Day home game on Sunday couldn't come at a better time for us, with everything to play for. As a coach, you hope that, going into the last game, you can affect your outcome and that's where we are. It's a big one for us!"

UP NEXT

The Dukes will return home this weekend to close out the regular season at Sentara Park with a 1 p.m. matchup against Drexel. On Thursday, the Dragons dropped a 5-0 decision at home to Northeastern.

Prior to Sunday's match, the Dukes will honor their 2019 senior class: Haley Crawford, Phoebe Dinga, Maia Foley, Lizzy Lazzaro, Hannah McShea and Claire Meiser.