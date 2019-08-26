Dukes Storm Back in 2-1 Victory Over St. John's

Junior forward Ginger Deel buried the game-winning goal with only 32 seconds to play in double overtime on Sunday afternoon as James Madison completed a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over St. John's in non-conference women's soccer to close out the Fairfield Inn by Marriott JMU Invitational at Sentara Park.

Haley Crawford prepares for the eventual game winning corner kick against St. John's on Sunday, August 26.

The Dukes (1-1) fell behind just after halftime, when St. John's scored on a counter-attack despite being a player down after an early red card. Despite dominating on the stat sheet with 20 shots to St. John's three and 19 corner kicks, JMU's equalizer didn't come until the 85th minute, when senior forward Claire Meiser finished a rebound to set up Deel's heroics in the 110th minute.

All told, the Dukes 20 shots and 11 shots on goal were each their most since a 2-0 win at Towson last season on Oct. 4, while their 19 corner kicks were the program's most since at least the 2009 campaign.

Junior midfielder Ebony Wiseman powered the offense for much of the afternoon, racking up seven shots and putting four on frame, while having a potential game-winning goal saved off the line by a defender deep into overtime. Deel tallied four shots, matching Wiseman by putting all four on goal, while Meiser added three shots of her own.

HOW THEY SCORED

St. John's

54' | The Red Storm opened the scoring against the run of play, netting the opener on its first shot of the match when Zsani Kajan exchanged a quick back-and-forth with Jessica Garziano, rounded the keeper and scored from a tight angle.

JMU

85' | Meiser rescued the Dukes from a loss with less than six minutes to play, pouncing on a saved shot from Deel, turning and firing a shot inside the far post to level things deep into regulation.

110' | With just 32 seconds remaining in the second and final overtime period, Deel notched her seventh career game-winning goal on a set piece, tucking home a close-range shot after sophomore Hannah Coulling headed a corner from senior Haley Crawford back across the face of goal.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"This was a fantastic team win, full of perseverance and grit! We created a lot of dangerous chances. As a coach, you have to be excited about that, but on the flip side, we aren't clinical enough in front of goal right now."

"Credit to Coach Stone and his St. John's team, who fought incredibly after going down a player. They deserve to be commended for a very good team performance."

"I'm happy for Ginger to get things going with a goal and an assist today. We have high expectations for her and our attacking group."

OVERTIME SUCCESS

Sunday afternoon's victory gave the Dukes victories in each of their last five overtime matches dating back to the 2017 season. That mark includes a 3-0 record under Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr.

UP NEXT

After this weekend's homestand, the Dukes will hit the road for two weeks, beginning with a trip to the Pacific Northwest this coming weekend for matches at Seattle (Thursday, Aug. 29; 10 p.m.) and Washington State (Sunday, Sept. 1; 4 p.m.).

Seattle opened its season in a 4-0 loss to Washington State, who received votes in the season's first United Soccer Coaches National Poll.