JMU's Grubbs putting together all-star summer with Staunton Braves

James Madison rising sophomore pitcher Lliam Grubbs was recently named an all-star in the Valley Baseball League. Grubbs is competing this summer for the Staunton Braves.

In 20.2 innings pitched, Grubbs has struck out 31 batters while posting a 3.92 ERA to go along with just seven walks.

Grubbs is hoping a strong summer in the VBL can help him earn a bigger role with the Dukes. As a freshman in 2019, Grubbs appeared in 15 games as a reliever. He threw posted a 6.61 ERA across 16.1 innings pitched to go along with 18 strikeouts and 10 walks.

JMU's pitching staff will have a new look in 2020 with four pitchers, Nick Robertson, Kevin Kelly, Shelton Perkins, and Dan Goggin, now playing professional baseball after being selected in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Joining Grubbs as Valley Baseball League all-stars are fellow Dukes Tre Dabney (Infielder - Front Royal) and Carson Bell (Infielder - Front Royal). The Valley League All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, July 7 at JMU's Veterans Memorial Park. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.