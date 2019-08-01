JMU's Robinson named to Buck Buchanan Award Watch List

For the second straight year, James Madison redshirt senior cornerback Rashad Robinson was named to the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Watch List, honoring the nation’s top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Robinson is coming off a redshirt year in 2018, which he missed due to a foot injury during last August’s preseason camp. He had previously been named to the Buchanan Award Watch List and voted Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Defensive Player of the Year before being sidelined.

The year prior, Robinson had an All-American season in 2017, racking up a league-high seven interceptions, which ranked third nationally. He also ranked third in the CAA with 16 pass defenses, adding nine breakups. Following that season, Robinson earned All-America laurels from the AFCA, Associated Press, STATS FCS and HERO Sports.

The Richmond, Va., native ranks tied for 10th all-time at JMU with 10 interceptions and seventh with 173 career interception-return yards. His seven picks in 2017 ranks tied for fourth in JMU single-season history. He also has 103 career tackles, two forced fumbles and three recoveries entering the 2019 season.

He is one of 25 players in the FCS to earn a spot on the preseason list. Robinson is also one of two CAA athletes to be honored, joining Maine’s Manny Patterson.

JMU has produced 11 Buck Buchanan Award finalists all-time, including one in each of the past two years in Jimmy Moreland (6th in 2018) and Andrew Ankrah (3rd in 2017). Two former Dukes have won the award in Arthur Moats (2009) and Derrick Lloyd (2001).