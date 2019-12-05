JMU's Smalls named to watch list for major national award

James Madison women’s basketball senior guard Kamiah Smalls has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, as announced on Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Members of the association's board of directors chose the players to be included on the list as contenders for the National Player of the Year.

Named after the first player, male or female, named to the All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award is presented to the nation's top Division I women's player. There are 35 players who have been named to the watch list.

Smalls, the two-time Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Player of the Year, leads the Dukes with 18.1 points per game this season. Her 18.1 points per game rank 58th best in NCAA Division I. Smalls has swiped the ball 19 times in the eight games played which is 55th best in the nation. She has accumulated 145 points during the 2019-20 campaign, hitting 16 three pointers, which is the most in the CAA.

Smalls has been named the CAA Player of the Week twice this season and started the season with four 20-plus point performances in the first five games. She has also continued to move up the JMU All-Time list in multiple categories, ranking in the Top-10 in three of those categories. She is ninth all-time in three-point field goals made (144), 10th in field goals made (551) and three-point field goals attempted (436). Smalls is one point away from cracking the top-10 in all-time scoring with 1,495 points.

The USBWA formally expanded its All-America team to 15 players in 2019 and many of the players on this watch list will contend for All-America honors. In addition, the USBWA continues to name an Ann Meyers Drysdale Women's National Player of the Week each Tuesday.

The 2019-20 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner will be presented at the 2020 NCAA Women's Final Four in New Orleans, along with the Tamika Catchings Award honoring the women's freshman player of the year. The winner will also be honored at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Mon., April 13, 2020.

2019-20 ANN MEYERS DRYSDALE AWARD WATCH LIST*

G/F Bella Alarie, Princeton (6-4, Sr., Bethesda, Md.)

F Aliyah Boston, South Carolina (6-5, Fr., St. Thomas, USVI)

G Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (5-7, Jr., Mansfield, Texas)

G Kaila Charles, Maryland (6-1, Sr., Glenn Dale, Md.)

F Lauren Cox, Baylor (6-4, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas)

G Crystal Dangerfield, UConn (5-5, Sr., Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

F Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt (6-5, R-Sr., Athens, Greece)

G Haley Gorecki, Duke (6-0, Gr., Palatine, Ill.)

G Tyasha Harris, South Carolina (5-10, Sr., Noblesville, Ind.)

F Ruthie Hebard, Oregon (6-4, Sr., Fairbanks, Alaska)

F Joyner Holmes, Texas (6-3, Sr., Cedar Hill, Texas)

G Rhyne Howard, Kentucky (6-2, So., Cleveland, Tenn.)

G Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (5-11, Sr., Walnut Creek, Calif.)

G Stella Johnson, Rider (5-10, Sr., Denville, N.J.)

G Tynice Martin, West Virginia (5-11, R-Sr., Atlanta, Ga.)

G Taylor Mikesell, Maryland (5-11, So., Massillon, Ohio)

G Aari McDonald, Arizona (5-6, Jr., Fresno, Calif.)

F Beatrice Mompremier, Miami (6-4, R-Sr, Miami, Fla.)

F Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn (6-5, So., Winder, Ga.)

F Leona Odum, Duke (6-2, Sr., Lompoc, Calif.)

G Erica Ogwumike, Rice (5-9, Sr., Cypress, Texas)

F Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA (6-0, Jr., Aurora, Colo.)

G Ali Patberg, Indiana (5-11, R-Jr., Columbus, Ind.)

G/F Destiny Pitts, Minnesota (5-10, Jr., Detroit, Mich.)

G Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State (5-10, Sr., Lynnwood, Wash.)

F Satou Sabally, Oregon (6-4, Jr., Berlin, Germany)

F Shadeen Samuels, Seton Hall (6-0, Sr., Ossining, N.Y.)

G Destiny Slocum, Oregon State (5-7, R-Jr., Meridian, Idaho)

G Kamiah Smalls, James Madison (5-10, Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.)

F Chante Stonewall, DePaul (6-1, Sr., Normal, Ill.)

F Megan Walker, UConn (6-1, Jr., Chesterfield, Va.)

G Chrystyn Williams, UConn (5-11, So., Little Rock, Ark.)

G Kiana Williams, Stanford (5-8, Jr., San Antonio, Texas)

G/F Jocelyn Willoughby, Virginia (6-0, Sr., East Orange, N.J.)

G Kay Kay Wright, UCF (5-7, Sr., Orlando, Fla.)

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season