JMU's White to compete with U.S. Collegiate National Team

James Madison volleyball rising senior M'Kaela White is preparing to compete as part of the U.S. Women's Collegiate National Team – Anaheim roster.

White will train alongside some of the top college volleyball players in the nation in Anaheim, California from June 23-29. The team will hold a scrimmage on June 28 that's open to the public.

White earned a spot on the roster during a tryout held March 1-3 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

During her junior season in 2018, White was a First Team All-CAA performer while also earning AVCA All-American Honorable Mention. She recorded 308 kills this past season to go along with a .356 hitting percentage.