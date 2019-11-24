James Madison earns No. 2 overall seed in FCS playoffs

James Madison earned the No. 2 overall seed for the 2019 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, as the selection committee revealed the 24-team field during the live selection show on Sunday afternoon on ESPNU.

JMU (11-1, 8-0 CAA) will face the winner of an opening-round matchup between Monmouth (10-2) and Holy Cross (7-5) in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field. JMU has never played either team.

The Dukes wrapped up the regular season with their third outright Colonial Athletic Association title in four years and fourth overall championship in five years. The Dukes wrapped up the regular season winning their 11th straight with a 55-21 victory at Rhode Island to cap off their fourth perfect CAA season in school history.

JMU is making its program-record sixth straight playoff appearance and the 16th in school history.

JMU was one of three CAA schools to make the field of 24, as it was joined by Villanova (9-3, 5-3 CAA) and Albany (8-4, 6-2 CAA).

North Dakota State (12-0, 8-0 MVFC) claimed the No. 1 overall seed. Following JMU were No. 3 Weber State University (9-3), No. 4 Sacramento State (9-3), No. 5 Montana State (9-3), No. 6 Montana (9-3), No. 7 South Dakota State (8-4) and No. 8 Central Arkansas (9-3). Click here for the full 24-team bracket.