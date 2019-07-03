James Madison women's basketball preparing for trip to Europe

The James Madison women's basketball team will travel to Europe later this summer.

The Dukes will play four games with stops in Amsterdam, Belgium, and France. The team is scheduled to leave August 11 and return August 21.

"The biggest question with our team right now is how does it all fit," said JMU head coach Sean O'Regan. "So for me, that's the advantage and that's what I am most looking forward to, that we get to kind of sort this thing out as coaches as we are going through it."

O'Regan said the team will practice in Harrisonburg before leaving but will not practice overseas. The team will have time to sightsee and explore the foreign countries during the trip.