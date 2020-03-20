Jarvis excited to lead Waynesboro football program

For Brandon Jarvis, rebuilding the Waynesboro High School football program begins with building relationships.

"It's going to be a long term vision," said Jarvis. "Our main goal is going to be to build relationships with not only the team that's coming back from last year, but also other student-athletes in the school."

Jarvis was recently named head coach of the Little Giants. His coaching resume includes time as an assistant coach at Rockbridge County High School, serving as defensive coordinator at Dinwiddie High School, and leading Grafton High School as the program's head coach. He attended Rockbridge County H.S. before playing college football at the University of Virginia as a defensive back under head coach Al Groh.

The challenge Jarvis faces is leading a Waynesboro program that's fallen on hard times in recent years. The Little Giants are coming off back-to-back winless seasons and struggled with roster size last year. Waynesboro was forced to forfeit a game this past fall against Spotswood due to lack of available players and the program did not have a JV team in 2019.

Jarvis, however, is confident the Little Giants will see a rise in numbers this coming season. He says the goal is to have around 30 players each on varsity and JV in 2020 or about 50-60 players total in the program.

"A very achievable goal would be to at least double our numbers, 8-12th grade, from last year," Jarvis. "The two days I worked with the kids in the weight room, we already had more kids in the weight room than were on the team last year."

When it comes to schematics, Jarvis says his philosophy features a spread offense involving a strong rushing attack. Defensively, he wants the Little Giants to put as much speed on the field as possible to create a unit that swarms to the football and creates turnovers.

"The main goal is to find something, offensively, that our kids enjoy doing but also they are able to do," said Jarvis. "Defensively, I am a firm believer in the ability of your defense to run to the football and have great team pursuit."

The Little Giants are still months away from competing in a regular season game, meaning Jarvis has time to build the roster and his plan for the program. However, a few things have been put on hold at the moment with schools around Virginia closed due to COVID-19.

"My first goal here in year one is build those relationships and I can't really build those relationships not being around the kids," said Jarvis. "That's been our biggest disadvantage. However, at the same time...this have provided me the opportunity to start handling and managing the off-the-field, non-player related duties and responsibilities that I have to take care of."