Jay Scroggins: A quarterback and father

Bridgewater senior Jay Scroggins is the leader of the Eagles' offense but plays a much more important role off the field.

Scroggins is a fifth-year senior quarterback who has helped Bridgewater to a 10-0 record and ODAC title in 2019. He holds program records for passing touchdowns, completions, and is just 28 yards away from the all-time passing yardage mark.

"We wouldn't be where we are at without Jay Scroggins," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark.

Scroggins joined the Eagles after spending his freshman season at Shepherd Univeristy, an NCAA Division II program. He earned playing time as redshirt freshman in 2016 and redshirt sophomore in 2017 before settling in as Bridgewater's starting quarterback for the last two seasons. With Scroggins running the show, the Eagles are averaging 39.2 points per game in 2019.

"Everybody is clicking," said Scroggins. "I mean everything on offense is clicking so far. I guess you could say it's just easier. It's not a lot to think about. It's just second nature. It just happens."

While Scroggins' play has a major impact on the field for the Eagles, it pales in comparison to the role he plays away from football. When he's not on the field, Scroggins is spending time with his three-year-old daughter Neveah, either through video chatting or in-person when she visits Bridgewater to watch her father compete on the field.

"She doesn't understand right now," said Scroggins, holding back a laugh. "But my parents tell me she is up there screaming 'There goes daddy, where's daddy?' Things like that. But she is just excited to be out here and having fun."

The name Neveah, is meant to symbolize the word "heaven" spelled backwards with just a few small adjustments to the spelling. She is the most important part of Scroggins life while he may just be the most important part of Bridgewater's hopes of making a playoff run.

"We got a lot of potential and the sky's the limit for us," said Scroggins.

Bridgewater will host Delaware Valley in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.