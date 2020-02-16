Jefferson leads JMU WBB past UNCW

Freshman Kiki Jefferson tied her career high with 21 points, leading James Madison past UNCW, 76-52 in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action on Sunday evening in the Convo.

For the third consecutive game, the Dukes (19-4, 10-2 CAA) eclipsed the 40 percent mark from the field as the team shot 42.9 percent (27-of-63) including knocking down 10 treys to complete the season sweep of the Seahawks (6-18, 3-10 CAA).

Jefferson was dominant on the floor as the freshman scored 21 on a hot 6-of-8 (75 percent) from the field while also knocking down 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) free throws. Jefferson added a game-high tying nine rebounds, a pair of assists and two steals to her stat line.

Senior Kamiah Smalls tacked on 16 points, six rebounds and a game-high four assists while senior Jackie Benitez dropped 12 points on four made three-pointers with two boards and a game-high four steals.

Senior Kayla Cooper-Williams was everywhere in the game as she filled the stat sheet with six points, a game-high tying nine boards and a game-high four blocks. JMU was a force on the boards as the Dukes outrebounded UNCW 47-26. The Seahawks' 26 rebounds tied the season low by an opponent.

How it Happened

After falling behind 7-6, JMU went on an 8-0 run with 5:49 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Smalls, to take a 14-7 lead. The Dukes then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 19-13 advantage.

JMU's defense was tight in the second quarter, as the Dukes held UNCW to 1-of-12 (8.3 percent) from the field and outscored them 15-6 to take a 34-19 lead into the break.

Following intermission, JMU carried its momentum into the second half as it pushed its lead to 39-23 before going on an 8-0 run to expand its lead further to 47-23 with 6:23 to go in the third.

The Dukes would cruise the rest of the way to take a 59-33 lead at the end of the third that it would not relinquish. In the third, JMU turned nine offensive rebounds into 11 second chance points on the way to scoring 25 total points in the quarter.

Quick Hits

- After pouring in 16 points, senior Kamiah Smalls passed Meredith Alexis (2003-07) to sit fifth all-time with 1,773 career points

- JMU has been dominate over its three-game win streak as the Dukes have outscored their opponents 238-141

- The Dukes secured 47 rebounds this evening including 24 offensive boards, nearly surpassing the total rebounds by UNCW (26)

Up Next

The Dukes will hit the road one final time in the regular-season this upcoming weekend when JMU takes on Northeastern on Friday at 7 p.m. and Hofstra on Sunday at 2 p.m.