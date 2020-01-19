Jefferson's Double-Double Leads Dukes to Record-Setting Win

Freshman Kiki Jefferson secured her first career double-double leading James Madison to a record-setting dominate 87-53 victory over College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action.

The Dukes (13-3, 4-1 CAA) made a season-high 16 three-pointers including a program record nine treys in the first half while also posting a season-high 21 assists to increase its win streak to 13 games against the Cougars (9-8, 2-4 CAA).

Jefferson played a complete game as she posted a career- and game-high 21 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, three assists, a career-high three blocks and two steals. Additionally, Jefferson shot 70 percent (7-of-10) from the field and went a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Three other Dukes posted double figures with senior Lexie Barrier dropping 14 points, senior Jackie Benitez added 11 and sophomore Nikki Oppenheimer chipped in a career-high 12 points including knocking down four treys off the bench.

Once again, freshman Rayne Tucker had an all-around outing with seven points, seven rebounds and a career-high five blocks, helping JMU tally a season-high tying 10 blocks.

How it Happened

The Dukes began the game on fire as they went on a 12-0 run with 9:31 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Barrier, to take a 12-1 lead. The Dukes would keep their momentum for the rest of the quarter and enter the second period with a 21-8 advantage.

JMU kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 9-0 run starting at the 9:15 mark in the second, highlighted by a three from sophomore Madison Green, to increase its lead to 32-10. The Cougars cut into that lead, but the Dukes still enjoyed a 45-28 advantage heading into halftime.

JMU continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 12-0 run, punctuated by a three from Jefferson, to expand its lead further to 62-37 with 1:27 to go in the third that it would not relinquish.

Quick Hits

- JMU held the Cougars to only two made three-pointers (2-of-17; 11.8 percent), tying the season low by opponents and marking the season-low three-point percentage by an opponent

- Green handled the backup point guard role efficiently as the sophomore posted a career-high seven assists with only one turnover while also grabbing a career-high five boards

- Head coach Sean O'Regan improved to a perfect 8-0 against the College of Charleston

Up Next

JMU returns back to the Convocation Center on Friday when the Dukes welcome Hofstra at 7 p.m. before taking on Northeastern on Sunday at 2 p.m.