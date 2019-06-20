Jerome drafted 24th, to play for Phoenix Suns

Former Virginia point guard Ty Jerome was selected 24th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Draft Thursday night. Due to a pair of trades, Jerome will play for the Phoenix Suns.

The 76ers originally owned the pick but sent it to the Boston Celtics who then traded it to the Suns.

Jerome was an All-ACC performer during his time with the Cavaliers and helped UVA win a national title this past season. He averaged 13.6 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest in 2018-2019.