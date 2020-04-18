Jones commits to run at Radford

East Rockingham senior Makayla Jones has made her college decision. She is headed to Radford next year, where she'll join the track and field team.

Jones was part of the three-time state champion 4x100 relay team at East Rock. She led the East Rock volleyball team on a state tournament run her junior year, but was injured with a torn ACL her senior year.

Jones is excited to go to Radford and wants to prove that injuries won't bring her down.

"Even though you have an injury and you think your world is going to end, it's not," Jones said. "You can still push through it and be the best that you know you can be. And for the East Rock people, I want them to know that, yes, I went down, but I'll be back up."

Jones plans to pursue a career as a labor and delivery nurse.

