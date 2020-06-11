Jubas becomes JMU softball's first-ever Academic All-American

Junior shortstop Sara Jubas is the first-ever Academic All-American in the history of the JMU softball program.

Jubas was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Softball Second Team Thursday.

She is a standout on the field with a .375 career batting average to go along with 26 home runs and 28 doubles. In the classroom, Jubas has a 3.98 GPA while majoring in biology.

Jubas is a 2019 NFCA All-Northeast Third Team selection, 2019 VaSID All-State First Team, 2019 All-CAA Second Team and has been selected CAA Player of the Week three times in her softball tenure at James Madison.