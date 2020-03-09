Jubas reaches 100 RBI, Dukes win twice to close JMU Invitational

James Madison softball sweeps the last day of JMU Invitational with wins over Siena and California on Sunday, Mar. 8, to move to a 13-6 on the season.

JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte

GAME 1

The James Madison softball team came to swing the bat on Sunday morning, and thanks to a bombardment of 15 hits, defeated the Siena Saints by the score of 14-1.

Sophomore Isabel Kelly (2-0) got the win for JMU. The right-hander went five innings, giving up one run on four hits, allowing three walks and striking out four.

In the batter's box, the Dukes were led by junior Hannah File, who went 3-for-3 on the day with two triples and two RBIs. Senior Kate Gordon compiled a standout day at the plate as well, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Junior Logan Newton also chipped in for JMU, putting together two hits in three trips to the plate while adding a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes got on the board immediately, starting their scoring in the first inning. Newton started the momentum by hitting her first triple of the season to bring in Sara Jubas. File took the box next and sent a base hit through the left side to bring Newton home. Michelle Sullivan hit a three-run homer to increase the lead to 5-0 in the Dukes favor. JMU followed with two more home runs off the bats of Emily Phillips and Gordon to increase the lead t0 8-0 over the Saints.

The Dukes then held the Saints scoreless before getting back on the board the very next inning. JMU pushed across a run on sophomore Hannah Shifflett's two-out RBI double, which brought the Dukes lead to 9-0.

Siena narrowed JMU's lead to 9-1 before the Dukes stretched the advantage to 12-1 in the third inning. The Dukes picked up three runs in the frame, two of them coming across on a two-run single off the bat of Newton.

JMU kept the Saints without a run before the Dukes offense got back to their scoring ways the next inning. The Dukes notched two runs in the frame, the big hit being an RBI double from senior Natalie Cutright, bringing the score to 14-1 in favor of JMU.

GAME FACTS

» Newton and File hit their first triples of the season.

» The Dukes power output was led by File, who compiled two extra base hits in the ballgame.

» Junior Michelle Sullivan and Newton drove in three runs each for the Dukes.

GAME 2

The James Madison softball team got contributions from every part of their lineup, as all nine starters reached base safely, helping the Dukes put 10 runs on the board and take down the California Golden Bears 10-3 Sunday.

Junior Alexis Bermudez (6-1) got the win for JMU. The right-hander went seven innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on seven hits, allowing one walk and striking out two.

Junior Sara Jubas led the way offensively for the Dukes, going 2-for-4 in the ballgame with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Gordon provided a standout performance as well, going 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and an RBI. Sullivan also chipped in, going 2-for-2 for JMU with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes were trailing the Golden Bears 1-0 going into the bottom of the first. Gordon put JMU on the board with a leadoff home run.The score stayed at 1-1 until the very next inning, when the Dukes put runs on the scoreboard once again. Sullivan came across to score the lone run of the inning for JMU, which brought the Dukes lead to 2-1.

JMU's lead had evaporated once the fifth inning arrived and turned into a 3-2 Cal advantage. The Dukes re-gained control at 5-3 with the help of Jubas and junior Hannah File both hit ting home runs as part of a three-run frame for the Dukes. As Jubas sent the ball over the fence, she scored her 100th career RBI.

JMU held the Golden Bears scoreless before the Dukes got back to their scoring ways the next inning. The Dukes scored five runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Sullivan, bringing the JMU advantage to 10-3. The score remained 10-3 for the rest of the game, as the Dukes coasted to the win.

GAME FACTS

» For the second time this season, every JMU starter reached base safely in the win.

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the sixth, when it pushed five runs across.

» JMU hitters hit three home runs in the ballgame.

» The Dukes out-hit the Golden Bears at a 10-7 clip.

» JMU went 4-for-9 (.444) with runners in scoring position.

» Bermudez faced 28 Cal hitters in the game, allowing 11 ground balls and six fly balls while striking out two.

» The Dukes drew six walks from Cal pitching.

QUOTING COACH LAPORTE

"I am very proud of how the team played today," said Coach LaPorte. "We had some hiccups but were able to bounce back from them. Our pitchers did a great job in the circle for us, and we had confidence throughout both games at the plate. The team did a great job today."

UP NEXT

The Dukes will travel to Jacksonville, Fla. for the Jacksonville Invitational on Mar. 13-15. James Madison will face Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville and Marist.