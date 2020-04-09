Judy finds success on mound at EMU after strong summer in RCBL

John Judy was pitching at an all-conference level for Eastern Mennonite University in 2020.

"I focused a lot more on my pitching aspect because I knew that was a part I would need to be able to do to help the team," said Judy.

When the 2020 campaign was shut down after just 19 games due to COVID-19, Judy ranked 5th in the ODAC with a 1.73 ERA to go along with 34 strikeouts in just 26 innings pitched.

"John's been a confident guy since he got on campus but I think this year it was, I think, less fabricated and more authentic to who he is," said EMU head coach Adam Posey. "I think he really felt comfortable as a senior this year taking on some more leadership."

Judy's strong start in the spring was an extension from last summer when he dominated hitters in the Rockingham County Baseball League while pitching for the Broadway Bruins. He was named 2019 RCBL Pitcher of the Year after posting a 4-1 record to go along with a 2.32 ERA and 65 Strikeouts, 54.1 innings pitched.

"Part of it was just enjoying being out there and playing with friends and just going out there and competing," said Judy. "That helped build my confidence coming into this year and then it just took this year and ran with it."

The Shanks, West Virginia native can also hit. Judy was batting .317 with a home run and six RBI through 41 at-bats for EMU in 2020. He serves as a catcher for the Royals when he is not on the mound.

Judy says he plans to play in the RCBL again this summer and also intends to return to EMU for a fifth season. NCAA Division III spring athletes are eligible for an extra season after the 2020 season was shut down early due to COVID-19.

"My team is like my best friends so getting to play another year with my best friends is really cool," said Judy.