Judy's gem helps Broadway earn series lead over Montezuma

John Judy's complete game effort on the mound led Broadway to a 5-1 victory over Montezuma Wednesday evening in game one of the teams' first round series in the RCBL playoffs.

Judy, who pitches at Eastern Mennonite University, twirled a gem for the Bruins. He allowed just one earned run and struck out thirteen batters while scattering nine hits.

Broadway broke up a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth when Matt Meiser tripled to left, scoring Boo Dean. Meiser was able to score on the play as well after the throw into third base went out of play.

The Bruins added two more runs in the fifth inning before an insurance run in the eighth.

Montezuma scored its only run of the game in the ninth inning when Brandon Lambert's RBI ground out plated Owen Stewart.

Game two of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Thursday, August 1 at Ruritan Field in Dayton. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.