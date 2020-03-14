Kamiah Smalls: "It's basically all over and for the reasoning that it is is just shocking."

When the season abruptly came to an end for JMU women's basketball this week with the cancellation of the CAA and NCAA tournaments, a career came to a close for senior guard Kamiah Smalls.

Kamiah celebrates win over Delaware in final game at the Convocation Center on senior day.

"As of right now it still feels unreal to be honest," Smalls told WHSV Saturday afternoon over facetime. "I'm sitting around here and I'm just like whoa each day just feels weird cause we keep getting these teamwork texts saying that we should be at this tournament playing these games, it just still hasn't hit me yet that like it's basically all over and for the reasoning that it is is just shocking."​

Kamiah Smalls' accomplishments

- 2019-20 CAA player of the year

- 3-time All-CAA team member

- CAA rookie of the year

- 4th all-time leading scorer in program history

- Led Dukes to three straight CAA regular season titles and a 103-30 record

The Dukes' success was not just a result of Smalls, they were led by a very strong senior class. Guard Lexie Barrier and forward Devon Merritt played key roles. Center Kayla Cooper-Williams ends her JMU career as the all-time program leader in blocks. Three-point sharp shooter Jackie Benitez also played a key role in the Dukes' success.