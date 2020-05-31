Katie Scott wins this year's WHSV community service award

Katie Scott of Pendleton County high school, is the 2019-20 Leroy Wilkinson Community Service Scholarship Award winner. WHSV announced Scott as the winner during Thursday night's student athlete of the week end of the year special.

Scott said she loves being involved in her school not just in sports but also in organizations like FCCLA, Raze, Student Council, and FCA.

"I'm really blessed to receive it. I wasn't expecting it at all and it's just great to be rewarded for everything I've given back to the community," Scott told WHSV on Sunday. "Your community gives you so much and it's just, it's nice to be able to give back to them because they support you all the time."

In high school, Scott has volunteered at her local nursing home, talking to residents and playing bingo with them. Scott has also volunteered with the Pendleton County sports booster stand, serving food at games and festivals.

"We've seen the entire time since she's been a 7th grader really, she's been active in student government, she's been active in many organizations like FCCLA, just somebody who looks to make her community and school a better place," Pendleton County athletic director Dave Eason said. "I've never seen Katie in a bad mood. I see her every day at lunch and is just a happy kid. If she's coming to you with a question, she's also looking to bring a solution on how she can improve things to. And that's just how she's been as long as we've known her."

As an underclassman, Scott tore her ACL, but battled back from it, to succeed in basketball, volleyball and softball. After her recovery, Scott decided to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon, wanting to give back others that are injured.

Scott will attend West Virginia University, majoring in biomedical engineering.

As winner of the community service award, she will receive a scholarship from WHSV and Mountain Valley Burger King.

CJ Haskins of Turner Ashby high school, was the winner of this year's student athlete of the year award.