Kendall named starting quarterback at WVU

Redshirt junior Austin Kendall has been named the starting quarterback at West Virginia. WVU head coach Neal Brown made the announcement Tuesday.

Kendall is preparing for his first season with the Mountaineers. He transferred to WVU from Oklahoma where he was a backup for Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray in 2018.

In his career at OU, Kendall appeared in eight games. He threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns in limited action.

Kendall's first start will come Saturday, August 31 when the Mountaineers open the 2019 season at home against James Madison.