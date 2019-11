The kickoff time for the upcoming Virginia Tech-Virginia football game has been announced.

The Hokies and Cavaliers will meet at 12 p.m. Friday, November 29. The game will be televised on ABC.

Virginia Tech is 7-3 overall and 4-2 in ACC play. The Hokies will host Pittsburgh this coming Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Virginia is currently 7-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play. The Cavaliers will host Liberty this coming Saturday for a 12 p.m. kickoff.