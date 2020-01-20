Kiki Jefferson Earns Fifth CAA Rookie of the Week Honor

Freshman Kiki Jefferson of James Madison women's basketball has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

Jefferson continues to lead the Dukes with the most weekly honors as she has been named CAA Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season and for the second time in the month of January.

Jefferson was dominant in the Dukes' 2-0 week as the freshman averaged team highs in points (15.0) and rebounds (9.0) while shooting 60 percent (9-of-15) from the field, 50 percent (4-of-8) from behind the arc and a team-best 80 percent (8-of-10) from the charity stripe. Additionally, she locked up on defense averaging 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Her better outing came against the College of Charleston as she posted her first career double-double in a game- and career-high 21 points with a team- and career-high 12 rebounds alongside a career-high three blocks, three assists and two steals. Jefferson shot 70 percent (7-of-10) from the field and went a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Up Next

JMU returns to the Convocation Center on Friday when the Dukes welcome Hofstra at 7 p.m. before taking on Northeastern on Sunday at 2 p.m.