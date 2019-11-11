Kiki Jefferson named CAA Rookie of the Week

James Madison women’s basketball freshman Kiki Jefferson earned the first Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honor for the 2019-20 season.

Jefferson had a breakout first game for the Dukes dropping 17 points. She shot 50% from the floor and 50% from behind the arc, while also going 4-4 from the free throw line. She flirted with a double-double grabbing nine rebounds, while also adding three assists and three steals. Jefferson grabbed six rebounds at Villanova and hit two from the free-throw line. She dished out an assist and swiped the ball once in the road victory.

JMU plays host to Maryland on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the second game of a doubleheader with the JMU men’s team. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.