Kyle Guy drafted in second round, to join Kings

Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy was selected by the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA Draft early Friday morning but will play for the Sacramento Kings due to a trade.

Guy is considered to be one of the top shooters in the draft.

Guy led UVA in scoring with 15.4 points per game during the 2018-2019 season while making a team-high 120 three-pointers. He earned All-American honors and was the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player after helping lead the 'Hoos to a national title.