LaPorte signs four-year extension through 2023 season

James Madison softball head coach Loren LaPorte signed a new four-year agreement, as announced by Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne on Tuesday afternoon. Her new contract runs through the 2023 season.

“Loren has had great success with two NCAA appearances in her first two seasons,” Bourne said. “In particular, it was exciting to joining with JMU Nation to celebrate a memorable postseason run in 2019 with the team advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals. In addition to the on-field success, the student-athletes in the program consistently give back to the community, develop themselves as leaders and perform well in the classroom. We look forward to more future softball success under Loren’s guidance.”

In her second year at helm, the Dukes compiled a 51-10 record after winning the Colonial Athletic Association regular season title, the CAA Championship, the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional and making a trip to the NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional. JMU ranked #13 in the final USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Poll – the highest ranking since #11 in 2016.

“I am extremely thankful for the commitment made by our administration to the JMU softball program and our staff,” LaPorte said. “JMU Nation is truly one of a kind and we are so blessed to work at a university that gives us the opportunity to compete at the national level. Our goal is to help our players become better, stronger versions of themselves both on and off the field.”

In just two seasons as the head coach for the Dukes, LaPorte holds a 94-24 overall record, including two NCAA postseason appearances. She coached three student-athletes to All-America honors in 2019 as Megan Good, Odicci Alexander and Kate Gordon were all named to the NFCA All-America Third Team.

LaPorte and her staff were named the NFCA Northeast Regional Coaching Staff of the Year while she received the CAA Coach of the Year award for the second straight season.