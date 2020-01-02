Lampman steps down as Stonewall Jackson head coach

Pete Lampman has stepped down as the Stonewall Jackson High School football head coach. He confirmed the news to WHSV Thursday afternoon.

Lampman coached the Generals for three seasons after taking over prior to the start of the 2017 campaign. He helped the program end a 41-game losing streak in 2019 when Stonewall Jackson defeated Rappahannock County, 31-0, on September 27. SJHS finished the 2019 season with a 2-8 overall record.

"I really appreciated the opportunity to coach at Stonewall," said Lampman. "Though I know I am leaving the program in far better shape than where I found it, I need to step away to take care of some health issues. I'll miss the kids and I wish them all the best in the future."

The head coaching position at Stonewall is currently vacant but the school hopes to have the spot filled by the end of January.

"I would like to thank Coach Lampman for his hard work and enthusiasm in laying a new foundation for the SJHS football program and helping with moving it forward in a positive direction," said Stonewall Jackson athletic director Mike Lenox. "SJHS athletics wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors."