Largest steam locomotive, massive model train exhibit call home in Frisco

When the St. Louis-San Francisco Railroad installed a railway through an area in North Texas in the early 1900’s, it was full steam ahead for what would become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.

Not far from Toyota Stadium where JMU Football will play in Saturday’s FCS National Championship Game, you’ll find the Museum of the American Railroad at the Discovery Center.

The museum pays homage to rail history considering the city formed, mostly in part, because of the railroad.

Museum staff boast about the large collection of train equipment ranging from mighty, powerful steam locomotives to freight and passenger rail cars and a massive collection of model trains.

While the locomotives are outside, a massive space inside features a miniature world of model trains and scenery spanning from Arizona to Texas. Known as href="https://www.visitfrisco.com/listing/traintopia/1899/" target="_blank">TrainTopia, the large room changes from daylight to nighttime. The entire set is worth more than a million dollars and it

was built out of a man’s garage.

The Museum of the American Railroad is also home to the ‘Big Boy.” The 1.2 million pound steam locomotive is the largest in the world.

For more information about the National Museum of the American Railroad, click here.

WHSV’s Kyle Rogers is in Frisco, Texas where the James Madison University Football team plays in the FCS National Championship on Saturday, Jan. 11.

