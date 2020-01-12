Lasts second shot downs Dukes despite fierce comeback

Kionna Jeter made a layup with 2.2 seconds remaining to give Towson the 76-75 victory over James Madison in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action inside of SECU Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Dukes (11-3, 2-1 CAA) battled back from a 21-point deficit (2Q, 41-20) to trail the Tigers (6-8, 1-2 CAA) by only three, 58-55 at the end of the third quarter. JMU took its first lead of the game off an elbow jump shot from senior Kamiah Smalls with 6:01 left in the game to make it 66-65.

After back-and-forth buckets and free throws to tie the game at 73-all, Towson was able to draw a shooting foul and made one at the line to take a 74-73 lead with 8.9 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, senior Lexie Barrier drew contact and was sent to the line with 6.1 remaining. Barrier made both free throws to regain a 75-74 lead forcing Towson to call a timeout.

After calling another timeout because of not being able to pass in the ball, the Tigers found Jeter in the corner and she drove to the basket, making a tough layup with 2.2 seconds remaining to take the final lead. Smalls received the inbound on the last play but her shot rimmed out right at the buzzer.

Smalls finished the night with a team-high 26 points on an effective 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) shooting from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. Smalls added four rebounds and three assists to her stat line.

Barrier poured in 16 points including a perfect 6-of-6 at the line with five rebounds and an assist. Freshman Kiki Jefferson filled the stat sheet with five points, a career-high tying nine rebounds, a career- and team-high four assists, a steal and a block.

Quick Hits

- Senior Kayla Cooper-Williams was on a tear off the glass as she recorded a game- and season-high 17 rebounds. Cooper-Williams became the third person in JMU history to record 1,000 rebounds as she sits at 1,011 for her career

- Freshman Rayne Tucker was dominate on defense as she posted career and game highs in steals and blocks with three and two, respectively in just 11 minutes off the bench

- After dropping 26 points, her fourth 25-plus outing of the season, Smalls moved up to seventh all-time in career points with 1,631

Up Next

The Dukes will travel to face UNCW on Friday night at 7 p.m. before wrapping up their three-game road trip against College of Charleston on Sunday at 1 p.m.