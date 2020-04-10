Lewis closing in on all-time scoring mark at JMU

Matt Lewis has a chance to become James Madison's all-time leading scorer.

Lewis, a 6'5" guard, is currently fourth on JMU's all-time scoring list with 1,574 points through three seasons with the Dukes. He led JMU in scoring with 19.0 points per game during his junior season in 2019-2020. Lewis needs 553 points scored as a senior this upcoming season to break Steve Stielper's mark of 2,126 points, which is the highest mark in the history of the Dukes' program.

New JMU head coach Mark Byington says he's excited to work with Lewis during his first season with the Dukes.

"He's going to be a go-to guy again for us," said Byinton. That's not going to change...He's going to have a lot of different opportunity and usage within our offense. (Lewis) is a very talented player and he's been through a rough three years here. He wants to win. He wants to go out a winner. We have been talking a lot about the plan in place and what he's gotta do, what we've gotta do to make sure he has a great senior year."

Through three seasons at JMU, Lewis has started 78 games and averaged 16.6 points per game. He earned Second Team All-CAA honors for his play this past season.