Lewis going through NBA Draft process

James Madison junior guard Matt Lewis is going through the NBA Draft process.

Lewis recently announced on Twitter that he was putting his name in the 2020 NBA Draft pool while also maintaining eligibility to return for his final season of college basketball. Lewis has until June 3 to decide if he is staying in the draft or returning to JMU. That deadline may be pushed back if the NBA Draft, which is currently scheduled for June 25, is postponed.

"I feel like the resume that I built up for myself these past three years and even this past year I had was best year playing," said Lewis. "I feel like it's something I needed to do to gain feedback and kind of see how I can make my way into the league."

Lewis, a 6'5 guard, led JMU is scoring with 19.0 points per game this past season. He currently ranks fourth all-time in scoring at James Madison.

"I think I just started to become more of an all-around player and especially this year...I could feel that I was starting to shoot the ball a lot better," said Lewis "I feel like the improvement that I have made each and every year has given me the confidence to test the waters and see how I match up in the NBA."

If Lewis returns to JMU, he will likely be the focal point of first-year head coach Mark Byington's team.

"If (Lewis) can kind of get the right niche and be able to play in the NBA next year, I think it's great," said Byington. "I think he's got the plus of everything. If he comes back here, he's got a chance to get us to a winning program. He's got a chance to be the all-time leading scorer. He's got a chance to do a lot of things...he came to James Madison to do."