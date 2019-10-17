Lewis ready for lead role with Dukes

After the graduation of Stuckey Mosley, junior guard Matt Lewis is the top scoring option for the James Madison men's basketball team.

Lewis and Mosley both led JMU in scoring last season with an identical 16.4 points per game average. Mosley is no longer around which means Lewis is now the Dukes' go-to-guy on offense.

"I have thought about it a little bit but my main focus now is to make the game easier for myself," said Lewis.

Lewis has already proven himself to be a productive player at JMU. In just two seasons he has already scored more than 1,000 points and owns a career scoring average of 15.5 ppg. Lewis was recently named to the Preseason All-CAA First Team and is considered to be a CAA Player of the Year candidate in 2019-2020.

"I want to bring up my percentages in terms of shooting three-pointers," said Lewis. "Teams are going to be packing the paint so being able to knock down easy, open shots is going to be huge for me and also it's good to score the points but I want to up the assist numbers and other numbers so the main thing is just getting easy buckets."

JMU opens play November 6 at home against Charlotte.