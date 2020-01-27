Lineup changes possible as Dukes search for spark

James Madison men's basketball head coach Louis Rowe said changes to the Dukes' starting lineup and rotation are possible as JMU looks to snap a six-game losing streak.

"We are just trying to find a way to get back to playing good basketball," said Rowe, during Monday's press conference. "I don't think anybody is proud right now."

Rowe says the main goal is to get JMU's entire roster playing better as the Dukes look to end their struggles but mentioned lineup changes and adjustments to the team's rotation are possible.

"As a head coach I want to say these guys are capable of it and you've gotta hold them to it," said Rowe. "I have to coach them better. I have to teach them better. I have to pour into them more to get them back right. But...maybe we have to look at changing some lineups and I'll tell you this, all of that stuff is on the table."

Junior guards Matt Lewis and Darius Banks along with sophomore guard Deshon Parker have started each of JMU's 20 games this season. Junior forward Dwight Wilson has also been a mainstay in the starting lineup with 13 starts in 16 games after returning from injury. Freshman forward Michael Christmas has made 15 starts while junior forward Zach Jacobs has started 10 games. Freshman forward Julien Wooden has been a new addition to the lineup, starting each of JMU's last two contests.

Lewis leads JMU in scoring at 18.5 points per game while chipping in 5.9 rebounds per contest. Banks is averaging 13.8 ppg while Wilson is averaging a double-double with 10.3 points per contest and 10.3 rebounds per game.

JMU returns to action Thursday night when the Duke host College of Charleston for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off at the Convocation Center.