Little League baseball aiming for June start

Little league baseball is hoping to play this summer and is considering extending its season into the Fall.

Little League baseball in the Shenandoah Valley is aiming for a start date of June 12.

Little League district administrator Mike Thompson, who oversees most of the little league baseball in the Shenandoah Valley, says they will try to have a season. Thompson says they are aiming to start on June 12, two days after Governor Ralph Northam's stay at home order is scheduled to end.

"I believe it's very important that we in any way that we can possibly safely do it, allow these kids to play," Thompson said. "It might not be in the capacity that's normal for every year, but we've had conversations of combining the spring season and a lot of the leagues have a fall ball season. If we need to we're going to try to expand it all the way into the Fall."

Thompson added that everything is in limbo right now and the plans are subject to change.

Collegiate spring sports and the Valley Baseball League have been canceled for 2020, while the Rockingham County Baseball League has been postponed to June and the VHSL will make a decision on spring sports next month.