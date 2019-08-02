Local Baseball Postseason Scoreboard: Friday, August 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Scores from Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League postseason games played Friday, August 2:
The Strasburg Express defeated the Woodstock River Bandits, 11-10, Friday evening to advance to Valley Baseball League Finals.
Valley Baseball League
North Division Finals (Best of Three)
Strasburg 11, Woodstock 10
Strasburg wins series, 2-1
South Division Finals (Best of Three)
Staunton 3, Charlottesville 1
Staunton leads series, 1-0
Rockingham County Baseball League
Playoffs - First Round (Best of Three)
Clover Hill 10, Grottoes 5
Clover Hill wins series, 2-1
Broadway 2, Montezuma 1
Broadway wins series, 2-1