Local Baseball Postseason Scoreboard: Thursday, August 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Scores from Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League postseason games played Thursday, August 1:
The Strasburg Express defeated the Woodstock River Bandits, 4-3, in game two of the North Division Finals in the Valley Baseball League Playoffs Thursday evening.
Valley Baseball League
North Division Finals (Best of Three)
Strasburg 4, Woodstock 3
Series tied, 1-1
South Division - First Round (Best of Three)
Charlottesville 10, Covington 5
Charlottesville wins series, 2-1
Rockingham County Baseball League
Playoffs - First Round (Best of Three)
Elkton 4, New Market 1
Elkton wins series, 2-0
Montezuma 6, Broadway 4
Series tied, 1-1
Grottoes 7, Clover Hill 6
Series tied, 1-1