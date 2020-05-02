VA Little League still hoping to play 2020 season despite LLWS cancellation

For the first time since its inception in 1947, the Little League World Series will not be played. It's another major sporting event that has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Little League International announced the move on Thursday and also canceled regional and championship tournaments in other league divisions including softball, saying that the events will return in 2021.

Despite this, the 2020 regular season is still in play. Little League President Stephen Keener said there is still hope that Little League regular seasons could take place depending on restrictions in state and local governments.

Local Little League administrator Steve Thompson, who oversees Little League baseball in the Shenandoah Valley told WHSV in April that they're aiming for a June 12 start, with the Virginia stay at home order in effect until June 10.

Thompson said Saturday that a June 12 start for Virginia Little League is still in play and while this week's decision is tough, it's the right one to keep everyone safe.

"The disappointment, I truly get it. I'm disappointed myself as well as probably lots of kids, lots of coaches, lots of managers, parents," Thompson said. "We're just facing something that nobody has ever faced of our age and we're just trying to deal with it. So, hopefully maybe this will be a life learning lesson to a lot of people that things are not certain all the time."

