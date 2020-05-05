Local golfer records rare hole-in-one on par 4

A local golfer recently recorded a hole-in-one in one of the toughest and rarest ways to do so.

Justin Harpine is a resident of Harriosnburg and was playing a round of golf at Shenvalee Golf Resort on Sunday, May 3 when he accomplished an extraordinary feat. Harpine scored a hole-in-one on the par 4 ninth hole of Shenvalee's Miller Course. The hole plays between 277-291 yards from tee to hole.

"My first reaction was to have a minor eruption on the green," said Harpine. "Throw my hat in the air, toss the putter...It just goes a little bit blank because I just never expect it on a par 4 ever."

Harpine's shot is rare in the sport of golf. According to an article on PGA.com, the odds of making a hole-in-one on a par 4 or an Albatross, as it's known, ranges from one million to one to six million to one.

"Every now and then when you have a good drive, you might be up there and have a good putt at eagle somewhere," said Harpine in a FaceTime interview with WHSV Tuesday morning. "But I really can't describe it. And to this day, here we are on Tuesday, I'm still ecstatic so to speak. It's still surreal. It's still unbelievable."

Glenn Payne, the general manager at Shenvalee confirmed Harpine's hole-in-one to WHSV. Harpine says its the second time he has recorded a hole-in-one (he did so on a par 3 in 2001) and his uncle knocked in a hole-in-one at Shenvalee on Saturday, just a day before his amazing shot.