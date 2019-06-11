Local prep soccer players earn major VHSL awards

Robert E. Lee's Kyle Stenzel was named the VHSL Class 2 Boys Player of the Year while Stonewall Jackson's Eli Dellinger was selected VSHL Class 1 Girls Player of the Year in prep soccer.

Robert E. Lee's Homes Tehrani has been named the VHSL Class 2 Boys Coach of the year.

R.E. Lee won the Class 2 boys state title by defeating George Mason, 2-0, to claim the program's first state championship. Stonewall Jackson fell to Auburn, 1-0, in penalty kicks in the Class 1 girls title game.