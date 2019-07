Stanley Peyton Jr. of Harrisonburg claimed titles in the 800m run and 400m dash Friday at the North, Central America and Caribbean Region

of World Masters Athletics Championships in Toronto, Canada.

Peyton claimed the 800m title for the 30-39 age division. His 400m dash win comes in the 30-34 age division.

Tune in next Thursday (7/25) to see Peyton's story in our latest edition of WHSV Sports Presents.